Yesterday (October 9th), the Strictly Limited Games Twitter account put out a tease for an upcoming announcement featuring a silhouette of a dragon and it didn't take long for many of its followers to identify it as related to Dragon Breed and Irem Collection Vol. 3.

Dragon Breed, in case you are in need of a quick refresher, was a horizontal shooter from Irem that was released in the arcade back in 1989, before being ported to home computers such as the ZX Spectrum, Commodore 64, Amiga, Amstrad CPC, and Atari ST. It saw players control the character King Kayus as he rides on the back of a large dragon named Bahamoot to rescue a kingdom named Agamen from the lord of Darkness, Zambaquous.

The title has been reissued in collections in the past such as Irem Arcade Hits in 2011 and has appeared on cloud gaming services like Blacknut and Antstream Arcade in recent memory. However, this latest tease appears to suggest that Strictly Limited Games will soon announce the game as one of the three titles included in the upcoming Irem Collection Vol. 3 (the third entry in a collection of five planned Irem compilations from ININ Games, Tozai Games, and Strictly Limited Games).

Obviously, there's not a great deal more to go on at the moment, but we'll try and update you once more information is announced. For now, why not check out a video of the game in action below: