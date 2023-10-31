Former tennis champion Pete Sampras has revealed that his wife, Bridgette Wilson Sampras, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Wilson has starred in Hollywood movies such as Last Action Hero (1993), Billy Madison (1995), House on Haunted Hill (1999) and The Wedding Planner (2001), but will be most famous with '90s gamers for portraying the character of Sonya Blade in the 1995 live-action adaptation of Mortal Kombat, directed by Paul W. S. Anderson.

Released at a time when the world was still reeling from the Super Mario and Street Fighter live-action movies, Mortal Kombat bucked the trend of bad films based on video games by actually being halfway decent, and generated $122 million in revenue on a production budget of $20 million. A sequel – Mortal Kombat Annihilation – followed in 1997, and a reboot of the cinematic series took place in 2021.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person," Wilson Sampras' husband Pete Sampras said in a statement released through the ATP. "However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what’s been going on. Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.

"Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring. I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey."

The @MortalKombat Kommunity sends Bridgette and her family the best wishes & support during this difficult time. In 1995, Bridgette brought Sonya Blade to life in such memorable way that she truly shaped the essence of this beloved character, forever 💖

Wilson Sampras' version of Sonya Blade was added to Mortal Kombat 11 back in 2020 via DLC.

Everyone at Time Extension and the wider Hookshot Network family wishes Wilson Sampras all the best in her fight against cancer.