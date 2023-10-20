Update #2 [Fri 20th Oct, 2023 17:45 BST]: Analogue has reiterated that its Analogue Duo system will still launch in 2023:
https://twitter.com/analogue/status/1713939537821393016
Update #1 [Wed 17th May, 2023 16:05 BST]: After almost three years of silence, Analogue has finally confirmed when pre-orders will go live for its Analogue Duo system.
The console – which will use FPGA tech and will play PC Engine and TurboGrafx-16 games (both HuCard and CD) – launches this year.
Original Story [Fri 16th Oct, 2020 16:00 BST]: Boutique hardware maker Analogue is famous for its FPGA-based system and is about to unleash the Analogue Pocket on the world, but that Game Boy-style handheld isn't the only project the company has in development right now; it's just announced that it's creating a new console which replicates the performance of Kanye West's favourite games system: NEC's legendary PC Engine (known as the TurboGrafx-16 in North America).
The Analogue Duo will play PC Engine / TG-16 HuCards (including the handful of games made for the ill-fated SuperGrafx system) and CD titles (including Arcade CD games like Fatal Fury Special and Strider) and boasts support for original pads and accessories. Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless are built-in as standard, so you can use compatible wireless controllers if you so wish. There's also a USB port for plugging in wired USB pads.
The Analogue Duo launches next year and will cost $199.99.
The PC Engine is famous for being one of the smallest and more adorable home consoles ever and stole a march on the SNES and Mega Drive when it launched in 1987. Offering arcade-quality titles such as Splatterhouse and R-Type, the system quickly claimed second place in Japan (it was even outselling the mighty Famicom at one point), beating Sega's more powerful 16-bit Mega Drive / Genesis in its homeland. A North American launch happened in 1989 but the TurboGrafx-16 wasn't able to challenge Nintendo or Sega in that region, despite the release of the CD-based TurboDuo, upon which the Analogue Duo's design is based.
As well as the Duo, Analogue has also announced that it is releasing an adapter for the Analogue Pocket that will allow you to play PC Engine / SuperGrafx HuCards and TG-16 TurboChips on the upcoming handheld. It's also coming in 2021 and will cost $29.99.
Will you be picking up either of these products? Let us know by posting a comment below, and don't forget to check out our history of the PC Engine family here.
This article was originally published by nintendolife.com on Fri 16th October, 2020.
Comments 51
Finally!!!!!!!!!!!! Day 1 pre-order for me!
While I do like my PI, FPGA's are next level
This is how these mini consoles should be.
If they are just going to be emulators no reason to buy them at all.
This is awesome news. I don't collect PC Engine/Turbo Graphix games, so I won't be picking one up. It does gives me hope for FPGA N64 and GameCube systems though. Until then, my Eon HD adapters will have to suffice.
I don't have any games for the Turbo/PC Engine systems so I may had to pass on this clone. I'll wait for the Analogue 64Nt (N64 FPGA clone) or the DreamSg (Dreamcast FPGA clone) though.
@HexagonSun
This has absolutely nothing to do with N64 or GameCube, since those systems (especially the N64) are infinitely more complex to replicate on an FPGA.
That said, just get a Mister instead of this. You can play all these games (and more) for the same price.
@StevenG I wouldn't call anything Analogue makes a mini console as these aim to be like original hardware with modern conveniences. They are more ultimate revisions on original hardware than anything.
I haven't bought any of their other products but this is one I'll be pre-ordering. I treasure my turbo duo and live in fear that it will one day crap out on me, so this is going to be awesome. I've built up a pretty good collection over the years and want to play them for even more years to come.
I still really want a Pocket. But... you know.
... Is NL endorsing a US presidential candidate?
@Yorumi Yup. It's pretty crazy. I'm SO glad I was at least a little ahead of the curve on this one. I've got some pretty good titles from years back and never really broke the bank on any of them (well, maybe a few). It's kinda insane to see what some of them go for these days.
I wish I hadn't sold my library of games.
When you consider the TG-16 Mini was about 100 bucks, this is a solid deal from a company making ridiculously high quality consoles. Looking forward to the day patents allow them to tackle the N64
@StevenG 100% agree with you there, I wish my mini consoles were fpga
Although I did still end up buying 5 mini consoles, they're mostly just shelf display items tbh, box in back, with the mini consoles in front of boxes and some figures to stand around each console respectively
@sleepinglion
It's not patents, it's cost and technology that is holding everyone back on N64 FPGA development. You can't even achieve perfect N64 emulation on a high powered PC.
@Yorumi
Totally agree, I have a PC Engine Duo R, with a great selection of Hu cards and CD roms. But collecting ain't cheap. Personally i hardly use it because I value it so much. I have a raspberry pi setup with amazing Engine emulation. So not stressing the original tech.
More things I can ignore in the name of emulation.
For once it's cheaper to buy this one than getting a working original unit with all the peripherals needed.
@Heavyarms55 I agree with you. By far my most anticipated system, and I was actively trying to get my pre-orders (I wanted 2) in as soon as the site went live, and still couldn't. No way I'm paying scalpers though. Was really hoping this announcement would bring with it a second pre-order batch for the pocket, even more so now that it support PC Engine.
I’d urinate in my own mouth while rowing down Rubber Dingy Rapids just to get this console. I MUST have an Analogue Duo!
Well, since I'm pretty sure the laser on my TurboDuo is shot, I'll have to try to beat the scalpers when this preorder goes live. Thankfully, my Turbografx/PC Engine collection went largely untouched back when I was selling my games (I think Strider was the only PCE Arcade CD game I let go). And HDMI output is always welcome.
When is Kanye gonna drop his Wii album?
My dream is an Analogue console for every retro console I have and play, along with one of their DACs so I can play on a CRT or HD TV as I see fit.
Considering an N64, PS1, PS2 and Gamecube are on that list, I’m not sure it will happen before I’m too old to play.
Here’s to wishful thinking.
West is a garbage person, no surprise that they like a garbage system as well. Who the heck cares about them or what they like?
Still want to get a pocket if they do another production run. Would like to get the MG as well, but shipping charges and lack of 8bitdo controllers in the UK has put me off so far.
Like any Analogue product, I’d like one but probably not anytime soon. And without CRT support it’s not a priority
Something else for Kanye to drop down the toilet along his grammy, sunday service, ugly overpriced shoes, and presidential campaign.
@COVIDberry I thought he dropped out
Oh my days... I need one of these. Price is perfect. Day 1. I've nearly spent £200+ on a Duo several times but stopped myself due to fears of the thing keeling over not long after I got it. This... is the business. I think I'm going to start collecting software now!
@Yorumi
Yes fantastic system, own all the systems from that era. Snes is my favourite though. But all amazing in their own way.
This would be perfect for me if I could afford the games.
@KillerBOB n64 games look better on my 2010 mac than they did originally fpga is obviously not a big deal for me as I want to play the games but don't really mind it being imperfect if it's not too noticeable that's just me though enjoy this it looks awesome! Also if said fpga n64 thing comes out I'd probably pick that up too just because it would be awesome even if I'm not a connoisseur like you guys.
@KillerBOB
I had not heard of that but I am seriously looking at getting it since the Analogue stuff is expensive and hard to get.
Kanye West plays Rondo of Blood? Nice
@Zidentia
It's kind of similar to a Raspberry Pi (if you have heard of it), but it's an FPGA.
If you go on YouTube and look up "Smoke Monster Mister FPGA" he has posted dozens of videos showing you what it's capable of and giving a basic rundown, then you can research more on your own.
@Yorumi
Every analogue product has had a "jailbreak" firmware that allows game loading via sd card. I'd assume this would be no different and have no plans to use the cd player to play cd games.
@NinChocolate
It's not cheap, but they do offer a dac for $80 which allows all their consoles to be played lag free on crt.
Honestly, I could care less what Kanye West’s favorite console is.
@sleepinglion
It's not patents stopping from N64. It's just more powerful than current fpga current chips and more complex. My guess for analogue is Neo Geo then Saturn then PS1 then N64. So maybe N64 in 2025.
@cleveland124 thanks, I’ll keep that in mind as I’m still going strong with CRT technology
I have the Mega SG and it's a quality product best clone system out there. This one piques my interest but I really wish they would bring back the Super NT.
Just awesome. Done deal!
@Yorumi burnt discs and an everdrive is all you need. Nobody in their right mind is going to start forking out £500 and upwards for a CD game.
Who is Kanye West? Is that Adam Wests son? You know Batman.
👀
@KillerBOB Exactly! This is why I recently purchased an RGB modded N64 with an Everdrive. I think we're still a ways off from an FPGA N64 solution and emulation just doesn't cut it with that console. I'd be happy to be wrong about FPGA being a ways off!
@Lindhardt Wiizus.
I had a feeling I'd find an article about this here, and that either you or Liam Doolan would be the one to write it. 🤦♀️
Really conflicted about this. If Analogue can get back to basics with a purpose-built console as nice as the Super NT and Mega SG, then I'd love to have one of these.
But just knowing this thing will be saddled with Analogue OS is a big flashing warning sign that even after it ships late (anybody who thinks this is actually shipping in 2023 is delusional) it's going to spend a good 18 months with an incomplete feature set.
@kuliddar It will be then, or never.
Pre-order was very smooth, no issues. I wonder if most people forgot about it or missed the update.
Also not sure why TE updates an article from 3 years ago instead of posting a new one. For PCE fans this is huge.
@TheAmnesiacKid well, at the time of your post, you were 3 years off... but here we are in 2023 with an n64 fpga solution
Tap here to load 51 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...