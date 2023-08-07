Update: We've now got footage of the game running on the Analogue Pocket:

Original Story: Hard-working FPGA dev Jotego has revealed that he is bringing Konami's classic Simpsons arcade game to MiSTer and Analogue Pocket.

Originally released in 1991, the side-scrolling beat 'em up was the first video game based on It was the first video game based on Matt Groening's famously disfunctional family to be released in North America.

A smash hit at the time of release, the game was only ever ported to the Commodore 64 and MS-DOS PCs. It would later get a digital re-release on Xbox 360 and PS3, thanks to Backbone Entertainment. It has since been delisted from both platforms.

This isn't the only Konami classic from this period that is getting some FPGA love; Furrtek has ported the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arcade game to the MiSTer.