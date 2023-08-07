Nintendo has announced on Twitter that Rockstar Games's classic Western Red Dead Redemption will be releasing on the Nintendo eShop on August 17th, with physical release planned for October 13th.

The release will include both Red Dead Redemption, as well as its DLC Undead Nightmare (which saw John Marston trying to locate the source of a zombie curse causing the dead to rise from the grave).

Play the epic western adventure that defined a generation – plus its hallowed horror-story expansion – anytime, anywhere, when Red Dead Redemption arrives on #NintendoSwitch #eShop 17/08. A physical release is also coming on 13/10! pic.twitter.com/PeId0OPnY7 August 7, 2023

This will be the first time the game has been made available on a Nintendo platform, which will likely excite fans who have never had the chance to check it out elsewhere.

It also seems that the game is coming to PlayStation 4 later this month too, as reported by IGN, with PS5 backwards compatibility also supported. The ports are being handled by the UK developer Double Eleven Studios. Both digital versions will cost $49.99.