Update [Mon 7th Aug, 2023 16:20 BST]: blizzz has released a newly updated version of their Gokujou Parodius translation patch, which they are now calling version 1.0.

Since we last wrote about the patch last year, it has undergone an amazing overhaul, with the previously-added graphics being remade to better fit the look of the original game, an English title screen being implemented, and various backgrounds being translated into English. Helping blizzz with this updated version of the patch were ReyVGM (who did the backgrounds), FlashPV (who was responsible for the title screen), and Niz (who helped with the translation).

There are three different versions of the patch to try, including one that includes everything we've already talked about, one that leaves the title screen and backgrounds untouched, and another that includes an alternative logo with an additional subtitle. You can grab them here!

Original Story [Thu 13th Oct, 2022 18:00 BST]: As spotted by CDRomance on Twitter, it seems that Gokujou Parodius, the third title in Konami's chaotic shoot 'em up series, has finally received a Japanese fan translation.

Posting on the romhacking.net forums, a user named blizzz revealed that they had started working on an English translation for the Super Famicom version of the game earlier this year, and shared a link to the patch file.

Obviously, by nature of being a shooter Gokujou Parodius is not the wordiest of titles, but it's impressive to see how they've integrated the translations into the game. Particularly for the boss fights for Eliza and the Capsule Monster Cappuccino, where Japanese text flashes up regularly onscreen in the original.

The patch is still a work in progress, but here's an overview of the features already implemented:

SRAM saving of high scores and settings

English translation for the opening text

English translation for the difficulty selection text

English translation for the roulette powerup popup text

English translation for the laugh attack of the level 2 boss

English translation for the text bubbles of the level 5 boss

And English translation for the Ending text for all characters (player 1 & 2 versions)

Blizzz has stated that they don't expect to translate the background text or the text for the grey bell megaphone powerup in-game, but they will include translations for them in the readme.txt. To get the patch working, you'll need to apply it to your ROM of the original game.

