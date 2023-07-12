Earlier this year, Google announced that it was working with Taito on a new AR game called Space Invaders: World Defense, based on the popular 1978 arcade game. This will use Google's new ARCore technology Geospatial Creator and will see players battling against Space Invaders in their own neighbourhoods with iPhones and Android smartphones.

It will release later this month on iOS and Google Play Store on July 18th, but Google has recently announced that you can pre-register your interest to get a head start and learn more about how you can "supercharge" your ship with new upgrades.

Here's some more information about the game taken from the Google Play Store:

"SPACE INVADERS have returned to conquer the world, this time from a different dimension. Join the World Defense team to find, and defeat SPACE INVADERS in your neighborhood. As a member of the elite pilot force, you’ll defend your area from invasion in a first-of-its-kind immersive game experience. Engage in missions across dimensions from Augmented Reality to the parallel Invader world. Success will earn you a spot on the High Scores as well as special bonuses and power-ups.

Celebrate 45 years of the original release of SPACE INVADERS, and explore the future of gaming by turning your world into a playground. SPACE INVADERS: World Defense game is powered by ARCore Geospatial APIs to transform your neighborhood into a world-scale playground. With Streetscape Geometry API, INVADERS spawn from nearby buildings and you become a pilot to defend your neighborhood against them."

You can see some footage of the game in action below: