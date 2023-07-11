If you've recently been looking for a new video game book to add to your growing library, then Video Game Of The Year might just fit the bill.

It is a new book from the entertainment and technology journalist Jordan Minor that aims to break down the history of one of the world's most popular pastimes, by focusing on one game per year (all the way from Pong in 1977 to The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe in 2022).

The book will feature colourful illustrations from the talented artist Wren McDonald, as well as "entertaining" and "informative" essays from Minor and a number of guest writers including Jason Schreier (Blood, Sweat, And Pixels, Kotaku, Bloomberg), Blessing Adeoye Jr. (Kinda Funny Games), and Max Scoville (IGN), among others





Experts and newcomers alike can enjoy this epic look at more than 40 years of gaming history. Critical essays, stunning artwork, and extra picks from more than 75 guest writers.



Here's the full list of games being covered:

1977 - Pong; 1978 - Space Invaders; 1979 - Speed Freak; 1980 - Pac-Man; 1981 - Donkey Kong; 1982 - Pitfall!; 1983 - Dragon’s Lair; 1984 - Tetris; 1985 - Super Mario Bros.; 1986 - Dragon Quest; 1987 - The Legend of Zelda; 1988 - Mega Man 2; 1989 - SimCity; 1990 - The Secret of Monkey Island; 1991 - Sonic the Hedgehog; 1992 - Wolfenstein 3D; 1993 - NBA Jam; 1994 - Super Street Fighter II Turbo; 1995 - Donkey Kong Country 2; 1996 - Super Mario 64; 1997 - Final Fantasy VII; 1998 - Metal Gear Solid; 1999 - System Shock 2; 2000 Counter-Strike; 2001 - Halo: Combat Evolved; 2002 - Grand Theft Auto: Vice City; 2003 - The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker; 2004 - World of Warcraft; 2005 - Resident Evil 4; 2006 - Wii Sports; 2007 - Rock Band; 2008 - Spore; 2009 - Uncharted 2; 2010 - Super Meat Boy; 2011 - Minecraft; 2012 - Telltale’s The Walking Dead; 2013 - Depression Quest; 2014 - Destiny; 2015 - The Witcher 3; 2016 - Pokémon Go; 2017 - Fortnite; 2018 - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate; 2019 - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice; 2020 - Animal Crossing: New Horizons; 2022 - The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

The book (and its EBook) is now available in the US from Abramsbooks, as well as other online retailers like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Bookshop, and Powells. It will also be coming to the UK later this month on July 20th via Amazon UK.