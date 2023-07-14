The Telenet Shooting Collection, which was released in Japan earlier this year on June 8th, has finally been confirmed for the West.

The collection from the Japanese developer Edia features four "high-quality" ports of classic Telenet Japan games, including Granada (1990), Gaiares (1990), Avenger (1990), and Psychic Storm (1992).

The ports of Granada and Gaiares will be based on their Sega Mega Drive releases, while Avenger and Psychic Storm will be based on their TurboGrafx-CD versions. The collection will be released digitally on Nintendo Switch, and will also receive two physical editions from Limited Run Games.

pic.twitter.com/nzJvLIPadf Plus, we're offing a Deluxe Edition for Telenet Shooting Collection that includes extras like art cards and a Gaiares keychain! Learn more + wishlist: https://t.co/l1IK9x89ZE July 13, 2023

The standard edition (which is priced at $34.99) will include a reversible cover, while the pricier deluxe edition (that will set you back $59.99) will feature a bunch of bonuses like a mini cartridge keychain, four art cards, and a deluxe edition box

The physical editions of the collection will be available to preorder from Limited Run Games' website on July 21st. So be sure to save the date!