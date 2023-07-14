In recent years, it's been a trend for companies to use cheap game consoles as limited-edition promotional items in China.

Recently, McDonald's created a chicken nugget that plays Tetris, and firms such as Toyota have produced similar devices to push their brand in the region. These are often 'not for sale' items given away in promotional bundles.

Now it's the turn of the cosmetics company Maybelline, which has produced a Game Boy-style handheld games console which comes pre-loaded with games.

Here's Chinese pop singer Hua Chenyu promoting "the official 16-bit game console for cosmetics brand Maybelline New York", which I assumed will be included in @hallyvorc 's forthcoming book(?) on how Chinese brands have increasingly utilized Sup Famiclone-likes as hot ticket items https://t.co/2cYvFuKlui July 14, 2023

It appears to be a rebadged version of this device (thanks for spotting that, taizo), and Maybelline has even gone to the trouble of enlisting Chinese pop star Hua Chenyu to promote it.

Here's a closer look at the console as it is sold on Amazon: