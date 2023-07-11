A new OpenFPGA core for the Analogue Pocket has opened up access to a host of classic Taito arcade games from the 1980s.

The arrival of Anton Gale's Taito System SJ core means it's now possible to enjoy the likes of Elevator Action and Jungle King on your FPGA-powered handheld. Manufactured by Taito in 1982, the Taito System SJ featured pretty advanced hardware specifications for the period.

Suppported games currently include:

Alpine Ski

Bio Attack

Elevator Action

High Way Race

Jungle King

Pirate Pete

Space Cruiser

Space Seeker

Time Tunnel

Water Ski

Wild Western

Titles which are currently not working are:

Kick Start Wheelie King

Front Line

Sea Fighter Poseidon

The Tin Star

Gale has already stated that high score saving is in the pipeline for the core.