Video gaming might be relatively young when compared to the worlds of music, movies and television, but it's hardly a spring chicken anymore – the industry is now over 50 years old, and it's possible to go back even further in time to discover video game-like experiences.

Given that a fair few decades of development can now be looked back on, it's interesting to see how gamers have grown up during this time, too. As a site focused on classic gaming, you'd expect Time Extension's audience to be fairly old – but it never ceases to amaze us how many 20-something players are heavily invested in '70s, '80s and '90s video games, and, when you take into account that consoles like the PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii are now over 15 years old, those need to be included in the conversation, too.

So, what was your first gaming experience? Are you old enough to remember the glory days of the arcades, when titles like Pac-Man, Space Invaders and Donkey Kong were million-dollar success stories? Perhaps you first became aware of games when you picked up a NES pad and played Super Mario Bros.? Maybe you're a bit younger, and the Wii's motion-focused gameplay was your gateway into interactive entertainment?

Whatever your answer, we want to know – so vote in the poll below and don't forget to leave a comment to give us a little more detail.