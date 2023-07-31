Today, Blaze released the latest Evercade Showcase, lifting the lid on the next few cartridge collections for the retro-focused family of systems. These include four new cartridges, totalling 12 new games.

You can watch the broadcast above, but we've broken down the key announcements for you below.

Full Void

Starting with today’s biggest announcement - Evercade’s first ever single game cartridge. Introducing Full Void from OutOfTheBit - a wonderful cinematic 2D platformer with nods to great retro games like Another World. This game is native to Evercade, meaning it is not emulated and marks the first physical release for this game, released last week on Steam. The game also comes with a full colour manual and an included Prologue comic to further the plot of the game.

This cartridge will be available at the standard Evercade SRP of £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 and will be released in October 2023. Pre-orders open August 1st 2023.

In addition to this being the first Evercade collection with a single game, we also decided to do something special by creating the Evercade Full Void Special Edition. Available at select retailers, this version of the cartridge comes with an exclusive blue cartridge and Special Edition cart inlay, stickers, a double sided poster and an exclusive artbook of the beautiful hand drawn environments and animations created for the game. This comes in a Special Edition cardboard Sleeve and will retail at £24.99|$29.99|€29.99 and will be released in October 2023. Pre-orders for this version of the cartridge also open August 1st 2023.

Home Computer Heroes

The Attack of the PETSCII Robots

Bridge Strike

Citadel Remonstered

Farming Simulator C64 Edtion

Planet X2

The Sword of Ianna

Tanks Furry

Home Computer Heroes is a new collection that is an offshoot of our popular “Indie Heroes” cartridge line. This collection is fully focused on modern retro indie games that have been made specifically for home computers including the C64, Amiga and MSX2. The 7 games on this collection come from a mixture of YouTube personalities, passionate programmers, game jam projects and even a AAA gaming side project. Alongside the successful The Attack of the PETSCII Robots and Planet X2 by David Murray (The 8-bit Guy), we have the C64 version of Giants Software’s incredibly successful Farming Simulator, 3D Amiga gaming with Citadel Remonstered from the original developers, more great Amiga games in Bridge Strike and Tanks Furry, and the MSX2 based adventure The Sword of Ianna!

This cartridge will be available for £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99, and will be released in October 2023. Pre-orders open August 1st 2023.

Goodboy Galaxy / Witch n' Wiz

Goodboy Galaxy and Witch n’ Wiz make up the first dual cartridge collection. Goodboy Galaxy is a 32-bit handheld platformer featuring a literal good boy with protagonist Maxwell on a mission to save his home, and the 8-bit puzzler Witch n’ Wiz where you try to save your best friend from an evil sorceress. With hours of enjoyment across both games, this is sure to be one that the whole family will enjoy.

This cart will retail for £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 and will be released in December 2023. Pre-orders open in September 2023.

Demons of Asteborg / Astebros

Demons of Asteborg and Astebros both come from Neofid studios and are games made specifically for 16-bit home consoles. These two new great games from Neofid Studios bring great metroidvania and dungeon crawlers back to Evercade with multiple hours of enjoyment, great graphics and effects! Demons of Asteborg brings boss battles and more in a huge fantasy world. Whilst Astebros brings single and multiplayer dungeon crawling in a procedurally generated world, meaning no adventure is ever the same!

This cart will retail for £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 and will be released in December 2023. Pre-orders open in September 2023.