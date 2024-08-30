Rushed to market in 1987, Haunted Castle is considered to be one of the worst entries in the Castlevania series – which makes it the perfect candidate for an upgraded and remastered version. That's precisely what M2 and Konami have done with Haunted Castle Revisited; included in the Castlevania Dominus Collection alongside the Japanese version of the original coin-op, this is a complete remake which retains the core structure but overhauls pretty much everything else to produce a classic slide of old-school 2D Castlevania brilliance.

If you've played Haunted Castle, then you'll be aware that it's a brutally unfair experience which seems designed purely to suck up your loose change. It's unbalanced and awkward to control, and the Simon Belmont sprite is so huge it makes avoiding damage almost impossible. In Haunted Castle Revisited, developer M2 has reconfigured the level design to make things fairer and has generally sanded down the rough edges to create an experience which, while challenging, never becomes overtly frustrating. For example, falling off the bottom of the screen in the original game would cost you a life, but in Haunted Castle Revisited, you simply lose some health and are placed back on the platform you fell from.

Outside of the vastly improved gameplay, the visuals are the most obvious upgrade. M2's artists have recreated many of the key enemies from the 1987 version, imbuing them with more personality and menace than before. Simon Belmont looks similar but benefits from smoother movement and a less constipated walking animation. It's the bosses, however, that have received the biggest facelift; all of them are vastly superior to their original guises, not just in terms of looks but in how their respective fights are structured. Particular praise should be levelled at stage 3's stained-glass knight, who looks utterly stunning in this new version, but it's the final confrontation with Dracula which has been given the most attention – it has to be seen to be believed. The only downside is that some of the backgrounds don't look quite as good as the sprites.