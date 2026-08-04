Compile's PC Engine CD side-scrolling shmup Spriggan Mark 2: Re-Terraform Project has been translated into English by naju.

The patch subtitles the voiced cutscenes and "fully translates the in-game dialogue, menus, descriptions, and any other text."

The sequel to 1991's Seirei Senshi Spriggan, Spriggan Mark 2 switches to a horizontal perspective and relocates the action to the far future, with the player controlling a Gundam-style mech in a battle over a Mars space colony.

Initially intended to be a sequel to MUSHA Aleste, Spriggan Mark 2 would remain exclusive to Japan until it was included on the Western version of the TurboGrafx-16 Mini.

A successor followed in 1996 in the form of Spriggan Powered on the Super Famicom, but this was developed by Micronics and not Compile.