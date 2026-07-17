For fans of the PS3, the last month brought the news that Sony would shut down the PlayStation 3 store in July of next year, prompting an outpouring of anger and disappointment.

Arguably, it didn't help that this was revealed in the same announcement that the PS Vita store was also getting the chop, and that it came just hours after Sony's disastrous unveiling of its plans to discontinue physical disc manufacturing by 2028 — another in a long line of rakes the company has been stepping on recently.

In short, things are looking pretty bleak at the moment, not only for preservation but also for consumer rights, but there is some good news to share. No, it doesn't have anything to do with Sony itself, but rather the hardworking volunteers at RPCS3, who are ensuring PlayStation customers have more options available to them (not fewer) through their incredible strides in the emulation space.





RPCS3 continues to be improved with new features, fixes, and optimisations, bringing it ever closer to preserving the entire PS3 library. 75% of all PlayStation 3 games are now PLAYABLE on PC!RPCS3 continues to be improved with new features, fixes, and optimisations, bringing it ever closer to preserving the entire PS3 library. pic.twitter.com/7HtrgPBwGc July 14, 2026

Taking to Twitter/X recently, the RPCS3 account shared the exciting news that over 75% of the PS3 library is now considered "playable" on the popular PS3 emulator. These are games that "can be completed with playable performance and no game-breaking glitches."

When you consider that number had somewhat stalled out in the late 60s for the past few years, it represents a pretty sizable leap forward, and one we can imagine the RPCS3 team will be incredibly proud of.

As noted on the website, aside from the 75% considered playable, a further 23%, meanwhile, have reached "Ingame" status ("Games that either can't be finished, have serious glitches or have insufficient performance"), with the intro category having shrunk considerably in recent memory.

If you want to check compatibility and see which of your favourite games fall into the playable category, you can do so here.