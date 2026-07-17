The online multiplayer for Studio Liverpool's 2012 antigravity racer WipEout 2048 has been officially revived by fans.

The news was shared online earlier this week on Reddit by ThatOneBonk, the co-owner of the AG Racing Foundation, who announced players can now "enjoy the Online Campaign, obtain online trophies, and earn the platinum for WipEout 2048." This is thanks to the foundation's Thallium + Beat revival servers.

In the announcement, ThatOneBonk called the game "the last WipEout game in need of a revival service" and wrote, "Up until now, WipEout 2048 players have enjoyed some online functionality through the existing WipEout HD server, because the two games share their infrastructure to enable cross-play," so you'd be forgiven for thinking the game had already been revived.



However, while it only took "a little bit of elbow grease to get the basic Wipeout 2048 features running," this initial breakthrough didn't cover all of its online functionality, meaning that "the game's primary online game mode, the Online Campaign, was not playable until now!" According to ThatOneBonk, setup is easy and doesn't require any hacking of your handheld. All you need to do is change some network settings and have a copy of the Online Pass, which came with every digital copy and is on the back of the physical box.

As for finding other players, they used the opportunity to shout out to the wider AG Racing Foundation community, calling them "a passionate group of core fans of the franchise that, for years, has been gathering together on weekends to form entire full lobbies in WipEout HD," and pointed out the weekly 2048 Campaign Tuesday event as a perfect opportunity to get online with other players hoping to relive the golden days of WipEout 2048 and progress through the online campaign.

You can find more information on the AG Racing Foundation website. This also includes a link to the Discord. Happy racing!