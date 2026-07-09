Update [ ]:

AYANEO has published its first image of the KONKR Pocket Advance, and yep, as expected, it looks a whole lot like the Game Boy Advance.

In the announcement, AYANEO once again leaned heavily on nostalgia for the Nintendo handheld, without really referring to it directly, speaking about "classics" that never fade with time and "A legendary handheld that transcends generations, carrying the memories of gaming's golden era."

As we mentioned, that's likely about as much as it can say without sending up a bat signal to Nintendo's lawyers for marketing a successor to a device it doesn't own the rights to.



A legendary handheld that transcends generations

Carrying the memories of gaming's golden era

Now, it returns with a bold new identity

KONKR Pocket Advance 🎮

An icon reborn in your hands

Classic nostalgia. Retro reimagined

More to come. Stay tuned🔥 Classic never fades with timeA legendary handheld that transcends generationsCarrying the memories of gaming's golden eraNow, it returns with a bold new identityKONKR Pocket Advance 🎮An icon reborn in your handsClassic nostalgia. Retro reimaginedMore to come. Stay tuned🔥 pic.twitter.com/BjWLd01iws July 17, 2026

Looking at the image, some of the differences we spotted from the original machine include the larger screen, a slightly taller design, cooling vents at the bottom, and two new buttons on the face for accessing the handheld's menus.

There's also a USB-C port at the base, with this device obviously running on a built-in battery rather than a pair of double-As.

Original Story [ ]: AYANEO is dropping teases for its latest device, and it seems to be leaning heavily on people's nostalgia for the Game Boy Advance to generate hype.

On July 3rd, the company dropped the announcement that a"new product is coming", with the taglines "the soul of classic handhelds reawakened” and “reimagining the icon of the golden age," being accompanied by a drawing of a curved line similar to the top of the Game Boy Advance, and the reveal that the device will be part of the "budget friendly" KONKR range.

This was then followed up by a couple more cryptic tweets along a similar vein, with the latter revealing that this new device will be called... wait for it... the KONKR Pocket Advance (very original!).



A legendary handheld that defined the golden age of portable gaming still lives on in the hearts of gamers

This time, we pay tribute to a true icon

Reborn in the name of ADVANCE

KONKR Pocket ADVANCE is coming soon

Stay tunedpic.twitter.com/o8Rt2DVYcu Some classics are timelessA legendary handheld that defined the golden age of portable gaming still lives on in the hearts of gamersThis time, we pay tribute to a true iconReborn in the name of ADVANCEKONKR Pocket ADVANCE is coming soonStay tuned https://t.co/sBx0hgw6cY July 9, 2026

Unfortunately, beyond a bunch of vague marketing speak about "the golden age of portable gaming" and the rebirth of "a true icon" that the company presumably cannot reference directly (for legal reasons), not much is really known about this device yet. We don't have any images of it, and none of the specs have been revealed just yet. As a result, it's too soon to make a definitive judgement on whether this will be a worthy addition to your collection or another unremarkable handheld to add to the pile.

However, considering the company is promising it is "coming soon", we can probably expect to see a quick succession of news on the device start to hit the company's socials over the next few days, if not weeks, giving us a better idea of what it has to offer.

We only hope that this one is available in significantly higher quantities than the Pocket Micro 2, which sold out almost immediately after only 100 devices were allocated for overseas customers.

What are your thoughts? What would you like to see from KONKR Pocket Advance?