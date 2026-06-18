Gotcha Gotcha Games has announced that RPG Maker’s official forums are closing this December, taking with them 14 years of community-made guides and resources (thanks, Dexerto).

The company is replacing rpgmakerweb.com with RPG MAKER GUILD, a new official RPG Maker forum which it will operate directly. The objective of the forum will be very much the same as before.

"Our goal is to provide a welcoming space where RPG Maker creators can connect, share projects, exchange ideas, and continue growing the community together. We look forward to building on the creativity, knowledge, and passion that have made the RPG Maker community so special over the years," says the statement.

This is why preservation matters....once it’s gone, it’s gone. — Chief & Queen (@LyfAcrosBorders) June 11, 2026

The catch here is that all content submitted by the community since 2012 won't make the transition.

Gotcha Gotcha Games has posted an FAQ regarding the move, and has stated that:

"There are currently no plans to provide a public archive or backup of the current forum once it has been closed. We encourage users to save any posts, guides, resources, or other content they wish to keep before the forum closure. Content that you would like to continue sharing with the community may be reposted on the new forum."

The site has been switched to read-only as of today, and will close for good on December 11th, 2026.

So, while Gotcha Gotcha Games isn't totally turning its back on the RPG Maker community, we are about to lose a massive chunk of human-made content relating to the game – content which has, over the years, provided users with essential tips, knowledgeable advice and much more.

The series began all the way back in 1992 with RPG Tsukūru Dante 98, and has seen instalments on Saturn, PS1, PS2, Super Famicom, GBA, DS, 3DS and Switch.