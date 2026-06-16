Update [ ]:

...and it's live now.

Original Story [ ]: Designer and composer Andrew Elmore has just announced a new project which aims to document every single Namco Museum entry there has ever been.

Namco was one of the first video game companies to truly take its history seriously, launching the Namco Museum project in the early years of the 32-bit PlayStation.

Since then, the company has maintained the initiative across numerous hardware platforms and continues to work with collaborators like Hamster to make its classic games available to modern players.

Elmore – who has worked at Epic and Bungie in the past and is responsible for the amazing Ridge Racer Type 4 tribute album, Real Racing Roots 2019 – says the project has taken three years to pull together.

"Every single port of every collection of old games that Namco ever released, across all platforms and regions, without exception," he says when explaining the full scope of the project. The full video will be "roughly two hours in length" and will go live on his YouTube channel on Friday, June 26th.

On social media, Elmore describes this as "the single biggest creative project of my life". He's even offering people the chance to get their name in the final credits of the video.