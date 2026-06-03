Taito's 1990 arcade maze game Cameltry has been announced as this week's Arcade Archives/Arcade Archives 2 release.

Originally developed for Taito's F1 system hardware (the same hardware used for games like Dead Connection, Metal Black, Hat Trick Hero, among other titles), Cameltry sees players rotating a maze to guide a ball to the finish line waiting at the end of each level, competing against a ticking clock and obstacles from breakable bricks to bumpers. In addition to its arcade release, it later received versions for the SNES (under the name On the Ball!), Sharp X68000, and FM Towns, and was also the inspiration for the 2005 Nintendo DS title, Labyrinth (known as Mawashite Koron in Japan) and the 2009 iOS game Cameltry: The Labyrinth of Enigma.

Over the years, it has appeared on a few different compilations, including the Japanese exclusive Taito Memories Jōkan (PS2) and Taito Memories Pocket (PSP) as well as the international releases Taito Legends 2 (Xbox, PS2, Windows), Taito Legends Power-Up (PSP), Taito Milestones 4 (Nintendo Switch). It has also previously been included as part of Antstream Arcade.





The Arcade Archives and Arcade Archives 2 version of the game will release tomorrow, June 4th, 2026, across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and will likely come with the bonuses we've come to expect from Hamster's arcade reissues, including additional modes, online leaderboards, and screen filters. The Arcade Archives version (for PS4 and Switch) will cost $7.99, with the Arcade Archives 2 edition being priced at $9.99. An upgrade option will also be available between the two for $2.99.



Here's Hamster's somewhat short and sweet description for this latest release:



"Spin the Maze, Roll the Ball! "CAMELTRY" is an action game released by TAITO in 1990.

Rotate the maze to roll the ball and reach the goal before the timer hits zero. A variety of obstacles stand in your way, including traps that reduce your time and bumpers that bounce the ball away. It's a unique ball-action game with a whole new sensation."

As for this week's Console Archives release, Hamster has revealed it will be reissuing Sunsoft's 1986 Famicom game Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido, which you may recognise as being one of the three games included on the Sunsoft is Back! Retro Game Selection. This will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5, and will cost $7.99, but won't feature any English localised text, besides the interface and manual.