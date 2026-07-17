When it comes to videos or articles about gaming history, LCD Games are often overlooked, unfairly maligned for their simplicity and primitive graphics.

However, something that gets overlooked is the role they served in introducing countless gamers to the hobby, acting as a low(er)-cost gateway to the interactive medium.

This is something Damien, our Editor-In-Chief, has written about before, reminiscing about the impact that Nintendo's Donkey Kong II had on him as a kid. And it's something I personally relate to, having poured an unfathomable number of hours into Tiger Electronics' Sonic the Hedgehog 3 handheld in my childhood. All of this is me arguing that LCD games did have their place in the wider gaming climate, even if today they are more commonly considered cheap plastic tat you're more likely to find in a bargain bin than a museum.

With that in mind, I was pretty happy to be sent some information recently in our news tips about a project called BrickEmuPy, a dedicated "Handheld LCD games emulator in Python with PyQt6" that preserves a bunch of these games for future generations in a playable format.

pic.twitter.com/i37VnV9BFk Nintendo Mini Classics Soccer (1998/2004) has now been dumped and emulated. As far as I know, this is the first Mini Classics game to be dumped. I hope I come across more games from this series. https://t.co/mauYbpIdXv July 16, 2026

Developed by Azya52 and Andrei Cherniaev, the project supports over 60 games, including various Tamagotchi games, Space Cobra, Dr Slump, and Doraemon titles, as well as LCD game watches based on The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.

Not only that, but it seems it could also be the first project to dump a title in Nintendo's Mini Classics line — a line of small Nintendo-licensed LCD games that began in 1998 — with the duo behind the emulator having recently dumped the game Nintendo Mini Classics Soccer.

If you want to give it a go, you can find the information to BrickEmuPy up and running on Windows and Linux here. This is also where you'll find a full list of support games, and specifics on which games you'll need to supply your own ROMs for.