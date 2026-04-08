Update #2 [ ]:

Well, here's something I didn't expect. It appears that Cave has been keeping a bit of a secret from us about the upcoming enhanced version of Dodonpachi Resurrection, in the form of a newly added Battle Royale mode not mentioned in the game's original marketing, which it has recently unveiled on social media.

Simply called "Royale", this new mode will see players battling people from other countries online, using items to gain an advantage over their rivals, in fast and frenetic battles, and has been compared online to other unconventional Battle Royale-inspired game like Tetris 99 and Super Mario Bros. 35. But it should be noted this isn't the first time Cave have done something like this with one of their shoot 'em ups, with the mobile-based Asia-exclusive shoot 'em up Gothic wa Mahou Otome (Gomaotsu) having previously included a similar PvP type experience, under the name Arena Battle.

Interestingly, while announcing a Battle Royale mode could be seen as a little "old hat", in 2026, the majority of the reactions I've seen online have mostly been positive, with many praising just how wacky and chaotic it looks.

One Twitter/X user, for instance, wrote, "Dodonpachi Battle Royale??? Welp they got me, looks like I’m buying Dodonpachi Resurrection for a 2nd time." While on BlueSky, someone else commented, "I think there's actually a ton of potential into turning the shmup genre into a ridiculous bullshit party game so sign me the f**k up for this."

Inevitably, given its online nature, there's also some concern about whether the player base will be big enough a few months out from launch to sustain a competitive environment, but if you've been looking for a reason to justify picking up Reignite when it finally releases, this could potentially be it.

Update #1 [ ]:

We have a couple of updates on Dodonpachi Resurrection Reignite, courtesy of Cave (via DenfaminicoGamer).

First up, the Steam page for Dodonpachi Resurrection Reignite now features a new trailer showcasing a bit more gameplay footage.

Admittedly, this trailer is only 30 seconds long. So not exactly much to go on. But fortunately, that's where the other piece of news comes into play, as Cave has also revealed that a brand-new demo will be released tomorrow at 2:00 a.m. JST, to tie in with the Steam Bullet Hell Fest.

In other words, if you really want to find out if this enhanced version of Dodonpachi Resurrection (otherwise known as Dodonpachi DaiFukkatsu in Japan) is worth its salt, you'll have the opportunity very soon.

Original Story [ ]: Cave, the legendary developer behind classic bullet hell shooters like Dodonpachi, Espgaluda, and Mushihimesama, has just announced it is working on an enhanced version of Dodonpachi Resurrection (otherwise known as Dodonpachi DaiFukkatsu in Japan).

Dodonpachi Resurrection Reignite, as the new version of the game is called, is part of a new "Refine Series" and is described as featuring "new stages", "a new character", and "new music", while maintaining the "original frenzy" of "overwhelming bullet patterns", "intense tactical play", and "exhilaration."

It was announced earlier today on Cave's website, and will be coming to Steam at an unspecified date in the future, with support for seven languages (including English, French, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese).

Dodonpachi Resurrection, just to give you some quick background, originally landed in arcades back in 2008 and has since been ported to a bunch of different platforms over the years, including iOS, Android, Xbox 360, Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The original Steam version launched nearly a decade ago, on October 14, 2016, and was based on the Xbox 360 releases, including content from the 1.51 DLC and Japan-only Black Label release. This new version, however, looks set to expand on that, with new features and enhancements to "welcome a new generation of challengers on Steam."

Here's what you can expect:

NOT DEAD YET. THE BATTLE CONTINUES. Rekindle your fighting spirit. A new battlefield emerges for bullet hell shooters. CAVE's bullet hell shooter DoDonPachi Resurrection returns to the modern era as DoDonPachi Resurrection Reignite. Overwhelming bullet patterns, intense tactical play, and the exhilaration that lies beyond the limit—the original frenzy remains intact, now enhanced with new elements to welcome a new generation of challengers on Steam. [Game Features] Preserving the arcade thrill and systems Experience once more the beauty of meticulously designed bullet patterns and the exhilaration of weaving through them. Assist features for both returning and new challengers Implements new features that support fresh challenges for everyone, from beginners to returning players. Additional stages, a new character, and new music Without compromising the appeal of the original, they add fresh excitement and broader ways to play. Additional features hinting at a new battlefield What lies beyond this reignition has yet to be revealed.

Cave has promised that more details about the release will be revealed in the future, but for now, you can wishlist the game on Steam to show your interest.