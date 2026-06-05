Sega has launched a new online initiative for fans who create content related to its brands.
Dubbed the Sega Creator Zone, it is described as "a vibrant community where creators earn, share, and celebrate everything SEGA, from Sonic's speed to Like a Dragon's twisting stories."
Exclusive to North America, the Creator Zone will grant fans "early access to exclusive recording sessions, codes, and tools designed to help you craft content that stands out."
They'll also be able to get their hands on games and merch ahead of release and attend events to "elevate" their content for fans and the wider community.
Sega teases that "content made around our games could be featured and promoted on SEGA's official channels."
If you're a content creator with a Sega focus, aged 18 or over, and based in North America, you can apply to be part of the Creator Zone here.
You'll also need to match the following criteria:
- At least 50 average concurrent viewers on Twitch or YouTube live streams (last 3 months)
- At least 10,000 monthly average views on YouTube long-form content (last 3 months)
- At least 10,000 monthly average views on YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels or TikTok content (last 3 months)
- At least 5,000 followers on any social media platform