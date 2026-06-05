Sega has launched a new online initiative for fans who create content related to its brands.

Dubbed the Sega Creator Zone, it is described as "a vibrant community where creators earn, share, and celebrate everything SEGA, from Sonic's speed to Like a Dragon's twisting stories."

Exclusive to North America, the Creator Zone will grant fans "early access to exclusive recording sessions, codes, and tools designed to help you craft content that stands out."

They'll also be able to get their hands on games and merch ahead of release and attend events to "elevate" their content for fans and the wider community.





If you're making content around SEGA games and franchises, applications for the SEGA Creator Zone are now live.



Join a growing community of creators, celebrate your favorite games, and get access to future opportunities with us!



Apply now:… Calling all North American creators!If you're making content around SEGA games and franchises, applications for the SEGA Creator Zone are now live.Join a growing community of creators, celebrate your favorite games, and get access to future opportunities with us!Apply now:… pic.twitter.com/kWdBkmKcng June 3, 2026

Sega teases that "content made around our games could be featured and promoted on SEGA's official channels."

If you're a content creator with a Sega focus, aged 18 or over, and based in North America, you can apply to be part of the Creator Zone here.

You'll also need to match the following criteria: