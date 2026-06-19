It's coming up to that time of year when companies start teasing the exclusive items they are set to release at San Diego Comic Con (23rd July to 26th July), and Jada Toys, the American toy and die-cast model manufacturer, is no exception.

Over the last week, it has been drip-feeding info about the three items it will release as part of the event to members of its mailing list, with two of these likely to interest fans of the Street Fighter series.

As you may or may not know, these aren't the first Street Fighter-themed toys Jada has released, with the company having previously released a number of Street Fighter 1/12 action figures over the past few years (some of which we've covered on the site).

As part of San Diego Comic Con, it announced plans to expand this line of toys with a brand-new Akuma (Player 2 Deluxe) figure and an accessory set, focusing on the iconic "You Lose" screens (modelled after Ultra Street Fighter II).

The Akuma figure was revealed this past Tuesday (June 16th) and features the character's Player 2 colourway, along with an assortment of accessories. This includes "an alternate head sculpt, interchangeable hands and an orange Hadoken effect with a stand," in addition to exclusive items like "a purple Hadoken effect, fire effect pieces, and an additional blank gi for both Player 1 and Player 2 Akuma." It comes in Collector-Grade Packaging with "a removable sleeve featuring iconic Akuma key-art," and will be priced at $45, according to the listing on the Jada Next Level site. You can take a look at some images of the figure and these accessories below in a bit more detail:

As for the "You Lose" accessory box, it was unveiled on Wednesday (June 17th) and is described as a "comprehensive set" featuring defeated head sculpts for "all 19 unique fighters in the Jada Toys Street Fighter lineup" — Akuma, Balrog, Blanka, Cammy, Chun-Li, Dee Jay, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Evil Ryu, Fei Long, Guile, Ken, M. Bison, Ryu, Sagat, T. Hawk, Vega, Violent Ken, and Zangief — letting you "further enhance your displays."

So, if you've been meaning to get a bit more creative with your figure photography or simply shake up how you've been displaying your favourite figures from the collection, this could be the solution you're after. It costs $50 in total and also includes additional hands and accessories for select characters.

Both sets of figures will be available to buy at San Diego Comic Con, and will also go on sale on the Jada Next Level website on July 23rd 2026.

Here are the links:

What do you think? Do either of these interest you? Or were you hoping for something else? Let us know in the comments!