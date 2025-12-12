Here's Our First Look At The New Live-Action Street Fighter Film

At last night's Game Awards, we got our first look at the upcoming Street Fighter film from Legendary and Paramount Pictures in the form of a short sneak peek trailer.

The video, which is only 45 seconds long, introduces several of the iconic characters we can expect to see in the film when it arrives in cinemas in 2026 and gives us our first-ever look at the ensemble cast in costume.

This includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i as Akuma, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li, among others.

For a sneak peek, it manages to cram in a lot in, with the footage not only giving us a glimpse at some of the film's over-the-top action scenes, but also hinting at a bunch of Easter Eggs and nods to the classic series it is based on, including a take on the classic Street Fighter II bonus stage in which players must destroy a car within a time limit.

Following the reveal, the cast of the film took to the stage to share a few words and also present the Best Ongoing Game Award, which No Man's Sky ended up winning.

As previously announced, the Bad Trip & The Eric Andre Show director Kitao Sakurai will be in the director's chair for the film, having previously taken over the role from the Talk to Me and Bring Her Back directors Danny and Michael Phillipou earlier this year.

17 official character portraits for the film have also been released, with these posters offering a better look at Noah Centineo as Ryu and Jason Momoa as Blanka:

What do you make of the footage shared so far? Is it everything you hoped? Or do you already have some objections? Let us know in the comments!