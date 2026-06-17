Japanese studio Game Republic has entered bankruptcy 15 years after it was effectively wound down by CEO (and Capcom veteran) Yoshiki Okamoto.

TSR has reported on the bankruptcy commencement order (thanks, allcityslopshop.com), which took effect on June 10th. The amount of debt involved is currently under investigation, according to the outlet.

Game Republic was founded by Okamoto in 2003 after he parted company with Capcom. The firm would initially enjoy a fruitful relationship with Sony, and titles like Genji: Dawn of the Samurai, Brave Story: New Traveler, Genji: Days of the Blade and Folklore were all PlayStation exclusives.

Days of the Blade is one of the company's most famous titles, best known for the legendary "giant enemy crab" demo at E3 2006.

In its later years, Game Republic would become aligned with Bandai Namco, developing Dragon Ball: Origins, Dragon Ball: Origins 2, Clash of the Titans, Majin and the Forsaken Kingdom, Dragon Ball Kai: Ultimate Butōden and Knights Contract for the publisher.

According to TSR, Game Republic ran into financial difficulties in 2008 due to the bankruptcy of a business partner, and in 2011, reports emerged that the company had vacated its offices and laid off staff, with many being hired by Tango Gameworks. Rumours even circulated that Okamoto had left Japan due to "massive debts."

He would later work on the incredibly profitable mobile title Monster Strike for publisher Mixi, which was adapted for the 3DS.