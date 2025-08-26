Released on PS1 and Saturn back in 1996, Dragon Ball Z: The Legend (Dragon Ball Z: Idainaru Dragon Ball Densetsu in Japan) is fondly remembered as one of the better video games based on Akira Toriyama's famous manga and anime franchise.

While the PS1 version remained exclusive to Japan, the (arguably superior) Saturn version actually received a Western release – but only in select European regions, namely France, Portugal and Spain. A North American release was rumoured to be on the cards, but never materialised.

As reported by Sega Saturn Shiro, it's now possible to play the game in English, thanks to the efforts of wonder-inc.

While wonder-inc has been working for over two years to get this patch ready, he's keen to credit Pitito – the person behind a Spanish-language patch for Dragon Ball Z: The Legend – for giving up his time to assist with the effort.

The patch translates all "non-English assets" in the game, but leaves the Japanese vocals in place. According to wonder-inc, the script is based on the French version, Dragon Ball Z: La grande légende des boules de cristal, but wonder-inc did return to the original Japanese script for any instances where the French translation didn't feel totally correct.

You can grab the patch from here.