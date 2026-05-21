McDonald's Japan is teasing a new video game-related collaboration coming to its stores, and this time it seems to be based on Capcom's Mega Man series (h/t: Rockman Corner).

Last year, as you may remember, Capcom teamed up with McDonald's Japan on a collaboration that saw the fast-food chain introduce a bunch of Street Fighter-themed menu items, including burgers. But now, it appears the blue bomber is also set to get some menu items of his own, with the company hinting at the collaboration earlier today on social media earlier today, with an image showing a silhouette of Mega Man holding a pixellated drink (which some commenters have humorously pointed out looks more like a Mega Man-endorsed pro-smoking campaign), and the caption, "That guy is coming to take you down."

This received a lot of attention from fans of the character online (including 4.2k retweets and 12.6K likes as of the time of writing), and was later followed up by a couple of additional tweets, including one with an image of Mega Man's Mega Buster with the McCafé logo emblazoned across it, and another that referenced the Team Nekokan version of the Mega Man doujin song, Air Man ga Taosenai, (which can be translated in English to "I Cannot Defeat Air Man").

To give you some background, this was a song originally recorded by a user named "Seramikaru", which was posted on the Japanese website Nico Nico Douga, and quickly became an internet meme.

The collaboration is set to be released tomorrow, on May 22nd, 2026, at 9:30 am JST, and, judging from the clues above, seems to be related to a range of iced drinks.

Doing a bit of research, it appears this isn't the first time Mega Man and McDonald's have crossed paths. Back in 2005, Capcom teamed up with McDonald's for a promotion based on the anime MegaMan NT Warrior (otherwise known as Rockman EXE) in Japan, and also did a later promotion with the company for Mega Man Star Force. With the company gearing up to release the latest Mega Man game, Mega Man: Dual Override, next year, it makes sense for them to partner up with a fast-food giant to keep the character's name on everyone's lips, in more ways than one.