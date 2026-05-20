If you've been following events in the wild and wacky world of FPGA gaming, then you'll be aware of the SuperStation One, a MiSTer FPGA-based creation of Sony's 32-bit PlayStation console.

While it's compatible with a wide range of FPGA cores covering consoles, handhelds, computers and arcade games, the SuperStation One's main focus is arguably PS1; it has two controller ports on the front which accept original PlayStation pads, can accept PS1 memory cards and even supports the GunCon light gun.

Creator Taki Udon has now shown off the latest prototype of the SuperStation One Memory Card, which is specifically designed to work with the FPGA system.

Compared to the version shown off last year, this new model has been updated with a D-pad. It retains the display, which will presumably show the title of the game you're playing – very much like 8BitMods' offering. It would be fair, then, to speculate that these cards will also work with original PS1 consoles.

Taki Udon has previously stated that these cards will retain for around $10.