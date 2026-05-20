We've already seen Kirby's early Game Boy adventures get a fresh look thanks to the homebrew community, but now the pink menace is getting the enhancement treatment via a new PC port by Grape Garden Games and Team Starfall.

"Experience the legendary Game Boy tale with a brand-new coat of paint, improved levels and added content, when Kirby's Dream Land 2+3's demo arrives on PC on May 30th," says the developer, who is keen to stress that it is not affiliated with HAL Laboratory, the original studio behind these Kirby outings.

While the footage looks amazing, some have rightly expressed concern at how long this particular project will remain active, given Nintendo's notoriously litigious attitude towards fan-made versions of its games.

Can you hear that?...

The sound of the Nintendo Ninjas closing in 🙈😬



Seriously, we all know how this will end — Solyant (@Solyant1) May 19, 2026

In 2016, Nintendo pursued AM2R, a remake of Metroid II, and in 2021, did the same with the Prime 2D project, a fan-made attempt to turn Metroid Prime into a side-scrolling 2D title.

It has also closed fan-made Pokémon projects in the past, too.

It remains to be seen if this venture will escape Nintendo's gaze, but ROM hacks like the aforementioned Kirby's Dream Land 2 DX remain live at the time of writing.