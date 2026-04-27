The news that a Neo Geo revival is taking place later this year will no doubt prompt many people to ponder the best interface for the console.

While the iconic Neo Geo arcade stick is a wonderful piece of kit, many SNK fans swear by the Neo Geo joypad, with its wonderfully clicky, stubby D-pad.

If you're approaching this situation from the perspective of a Nintendo fan, you might be interested to learn that Todd Gill has produced a low-latency, plug-and-play adapter that lets you use your SNES joypad with any Neo Geo AES system.

SNES2Neo, my ultra low latency Super Nintendo to #NeoGeo adapter, orders are shipping! Grab one today for just $25 retrofrog.net/products/sne... — Todd Gill - Retro Frog (@retrofrog.bsky.social) 2026-04-27T14:25:28.322Z

"The SNES2Neo allows you to use virtually ALL Super Nintendo wired and wireless controllers on your Neo Geo AES home console, Neo CD or consolized MVS system," explains its creator. "Works with the wireless dongles with both BT and 2.4GHz controllers and uses the Neo Geo CD controller button layout."

With just 1ms of latency, the SNES2Neo doesn't add any input delay. "And it even supports 6 buttons for SuperGun users, with the shoulder buttons acting as buttons 5 and 6. See the chart below for the button layout."

SNES2Neo costs just $25 and works with both wired and wireless SNES controllers, such as those in the 8BitDo range.