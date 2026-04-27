David Hayter has acted in movies, written scripts for blockbusters, and even starred in commercials, but for gamers he will always be best known for voicing Snake in the Metal Gear Solid video game series.

You'd assume, given how close he is to the character, that Hayter was fully aware of Hideo Kojima's vision for the series, but that's only partially true.

In an interview with Fall Damage (thanks, GamesRadar), Hayter says:

"Do I understand the story of Metal Gear Solid? Uh, basically I do; Do I understand all of it? Absolutely not. I didn't understand all of it while we were recording it. I'd be like, 'What does this mean?' and they'd say, 'just say it. And I'd be like, 'Okay.' ...that's what makes Metal Gear, Metal Gear. There's more information. There's more character development. There's more detail to the story than you can ever possibly absorb, no matter how many times you play it... that's what makes the world feel real and rich and lovable."

While Kojima is now divorced from the series thanks to his departure from Konami, it arguably remains his masterpiece.

The early titles dealt with surprisingly deep issues given the humble hardware they ran on, but 1998's Metal Gear Solid propelled the franchise into 3D and triggered a series of titles that covered topics such as nuclear disarmament, AI, and much, much more.