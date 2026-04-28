It was recently confirmed that Peter Berg will be directing the live-action adaptation of Activision's multi-million-selling Call of Duty series, which has predictably led people to search around for his opinion on the video game franchise. Guess what? It isn't good.

As spotted by ResetEra user Neat (thanks, GamesRadar), Berg talked about the games in an interview with Esquire back in 2013, and didn't have particularly nice things to say about them.

In the interview, which is entitled 'Peter Berg on Why America Needs To Toughen Up', the actor, producer, writer and director says:

"Pathetic. Pathetic. Keyboard courage. Can't stand it. The only people that I give a Call of Duty get-out-of-jail-free card to is the military. They're out there serving and they're bored and they want to entertain themselves? Okay, maybe. Kids? Uh-uh. I think anyone that sits around playing video games for four hours... It's weak. Get out, do something."

Berg began his career in movies in front of the camera, landing roles in Tale of Two Sisters, Crooked Hearts, A Midnight Clear, Cop Land, Smokin' Aces and the very early Adam Sandler film, Going Overboard.

He continues to act, with his most recent credit being 2018's Mile 22 (which he also directed and produced), but his main focus these days is being behind the lens, having helmed movies such as Very Bad Things, The Kingdom, Hancock, Battleship, Lone Survivor, Deepwater Horizon and Spenser Confidential.

The forthcoming Call of Duty movie will feature a script co-written by Taylor Sheridan, creator of the popular Yellowstone, Landman and Tulsa King TV series.

The Call of Duty movie will hit cinemas on 30th June, 2028.