Yesterday, we were given the very welcome news that Plaion and SNK are teaming up to create the Neo Geo+ AES, a modern-day recreation of the iconic super-console that everybody wanted but nobody could afford back in 1990.

As part of this release, Plaion is reissuing 10 classic Neo Geo titles in physical form, one of which is Neo Turf Masters, also known as Big Tournament Golf.

Considered one of the finest arcade golf simulations ever made, it's a very solid addition to the line-up – but Plaion hasn't just used the original version here. It has gone the extra mile and included something totally unique to this iteration.

You might recall that last week, we reported on the news that a new patch had been created for the game that unlocks the insanely tough Scotland course – which was exclusive to the Neo Geo CD version of the game – in the Neo Geo MVS/AES versions.

Plaion's official site reveals that it has done some modding of its own, and that the course is included in the Neo Geo+ edition without sacrificing the Australian course, as was the case with the unofficial patch:

"Choose from a selection of international golfers and compete across beautifully designed courses set in the USA, Japan, Germany, Australia and for the first time on AES, Scotland."

Big Tournament Golf / Neo Turf Masters ships on 12th November 2026 and will cost £69.99.