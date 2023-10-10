Update [ ]:

Tomb Raider fans have a lot to look forward to at the moment, with a new Amazon show currently on the horizon, as well as two new game projects: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a remake of the original; and Tomb Raider: Catalyst, a follow-up to 2008's Tomb Raider: Underworld.

It appears, though, that the excitement doesn't stop there, with the former Tomb Raider: Remastered developers, Axel "Delca" Hatté and Trxye, recently announcing the completion of their ambitious fan-made project, Tomb Raider: Side Scroller Edition, which reimagines several levels from the classic Tomb Raider games as a 2.5D sidescroller, instead of the 3D perspective the series is known for.

This is a project we first heard about two years ago, and has been in development even longer than that, with Hatté sharing videos of the project on their YouTube channel as far back as 2022.





A project developed by me (Delca) and Trxye, we're incredibly happy to announce that it's now complete!

Planned release: May 2026



Here's a trailer showcasing gameplay and features pic.twitter.com/iamTqbWFnh Classic Tomb Raider, fully reimagined as a side-scrollerA project developed by me (Delca) and Trxye, we're incredibly happy to announce that it's now complete!Planned release: May 2026Here's a trailer showcasing gameplay and features April 16, 2026

According to the announcement, Tomb Raider: Side Scroller Edition will see the eponymous Tomb Raider, Lara Croft, explore 11 familiar locations from the original trilogy of games, and will be released next month for free on TRCustoms, a website dedicated to hosting levels made with the Tomb Raider Level Editor, a toolset originally used to create levels for Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, which has since been expanded significantly by fans.

The reaction to the project so far, on social media, has been extremely positive, with one member of the Tomb Raider community describing it as "a fan project not to be missed," while the Lucasfilm Games executive producer, Craig Derrick, who worked on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, wrote, "Love how this is turning out," before sharing he once "built a similar idea years ago at LucasArts" into his Heritage plan and "playbook", while attempting to re-develop classic LucasArts games in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

You can watch a trailer for the upcoming project below:

Original Story [ ]: As originally spotted by Eurogamer, a talented fan developer has just released a brilliant video of a Tomb Raider 2 project, which shows the classic 3D action-adventure game transformed into a 2.5D sidescroller.

The creator of the video, Delca, shared the footage of the project, which sees Lara venturing through the grounds of her mansion, the Great Wall of China, and the wreck of the Maria Doria (among other locations), on their YouTube channel over the weekend.

Since then, it has gained significant attention, with Tomb Raider fans praising its creativity and comparing it favorably to Core Design's 2D sidescrollers for the Game Boy Color.

Looking at Delca's channel, this isn't the first time they've tried their hand at transforming a Tomb Raider game into this classic perspective, with the creator also publishing two videos last year that depicted the Caves and Croft Manor from the original 1996 game viewed from this alternative perspective.

Sadly, the sidescrolling remake doesn't seem to be available to download anywhere at the moment, but you can view some of Delca's other excellent Tomb Raider projects here. They include the first chapter of a PS1-style demake of Crystal Dynamics' 2006 title Tomb Raider: Legend.