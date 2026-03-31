Shoppers in Akihabara have spotted a new Game Boy Color game on store shelves which appears to bridge the gap between retro gaming and modern technology in a manner which might not find favour with everyone.

Developed by Nanu, Do You Like?/ is described as a "mystery adventure for Game Boy Color-compatible devices, where AI reveals the truth." It was successfully funded via Kickstarter to the tune of ¥2,036,201 (almost $13,000).

The cartridge has WiFi connectivity, and this is used to connect to ChatGPT, which creates totally unique scenarios for each player.

"Immerse yourself in a single-player narrative by engaging with AI-driven characters like "Luna" and other NPCs," reads the game's Kickstarter.

"Utilizing a Wi-Fi-enabled cartridge, the game incorporates advanced AI to bring these characters to life. Your choices and dialogue shape the story in real time, creating limitless branching scenarios for a truly unique experience every time you play."

Playable in both English and Japanese, Do You Like?/ certainly has a unique hook – but the use of Generative AI has predictably led to some criticism.

"The description never actually says what the gameplay is. What's supposed to make this game fun?" says Reddit user HaikuLubber. "Part of the reason I enjoy retro gaming on the Game Boy is that it just works, even after over 30 years. I have no faith that this game will continue to work after even a few years. Web APIs change. Websites go down."

Another Reddit comment perhaps sums up the sentiment in a more succinct manner: "AI-powered", yeah, no suck my ass."