It didn't take us long to fall head over heels for Gun Nose, the upcoming robot mystery game from experienced pixel artist Addy Valentine; in fact, we'd argue it was pretty much love at first sight.

The new "top-down action-mystery game" pretty much blew us away when it was announced earlier this week, with its GBA-inspired "3D pixel art" visuals, tech-noir aesthetic, and its super-stylish trailer immediately catapulting it straight to the top of our 'most wanted games' lists. As a result, it felt only natural to share the project here, just in case there are others out there as enamoured with it as we are.

Gun Nose, according to the announcement, features a mix of adventure game elements and real-time combat. Playing as its titular robot detective, you will find yourself travelling around the city of Ironwood, interrogating suspects and analysing evidence, all in service of identifying the killer's unique signature. That is much easier said than done, though, with each case being semi-procedural (meaning the victim, suspects, clues, and killer will be different depending on your playthrough), and each resident having their own schedule that you will need to learn, alongside unique objectives they will give to the player.

Here's the official story synopsis:

"GUN NOSE is a top-down action-mystery game set in the handcrafted, pixel art city of Ironwood. Play as the titular hero, Gun Nose, a robot detective with a mysterious past and a face that can kill. You’re on a mission to track down your missing creator by investigating a string of violent murders. The culprits? A group of Serial Murder-Bots disguised among the population.

Each case in the main story takes you deeper into the overgrown layers of the city. Cases are semi-procedural, featuring different victims, suspects, clues, and murderers each playthrough. To crack the case, you'll need to interrogate suspects, analyze evidence, and identify the killer's unique signature. But this isn’t some cozy walking sim, it’s dangerous! And your suspects won't go down without a fight. Combat is real-time and chaotic. As you close in on the truth, suspects may lash out with Psychic Hacks that summon ghost-like electrical projections designed to tear you apart. Luckily, you’re not alone. With your quirky AI companion, the Jiminy Drive, and a cast of unlikely allies, you’ll set traps, unlock secrets, and confront a growing conspiracy that lies at the heart of the city."

The game is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter and has raised $159,362, against an initial funding target of $35,000, hitting several of its stretch goals as a result. There are still 23 days left; however, if you want to back the project before then, the cheapest option available is a digital download for $15.

Right now, the game is currently scheduled to come to Windows/Linux/Mac (via Steam), with PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch & Switch 2 ports still yet to be unlocked.

You can back the project here.