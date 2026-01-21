We have some potentially exciting news for people who have an affinity for Oracle of Ages/Seasons-style action-adventure games.

The promising Zelda-esque title Ratcheteer, which was previously exclusive to Playdate, is breaking free of its tiny yellow prison, with a brand new deluxe version said to be on the way for Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac on March 12th, 2026.

Panic, the creators of the Playdate and the publisher of titles like Thank Goodness You're Here and Untitled Goose Game, announced it was partnering with indie developer Shaun Ingram to bring Ratcheteer DX to Switch, PC, and Mac with a trailer.

This described the game as "nostalgic, lo-fi action adventure", and showed off some of the updates you can expect from the deluxe version of the title, including full color graphics, alternative display options (Pea Soup green, Playdate gray, or high contrast black-and-white), and a CD-quality 8-bit stereo soundtrack from the composer Matthew Grimm.

Much like the original version, the game has players take control of a young apprentice mechanic, who initially embarks on a simple fetch quest only to find themselves pushed into the role of hero. Throughout the course of the game, you'll find yourself navigating through the snowy world above and the dark subterranean caverns, meeting other survivors, facing off against deadly bosses (eight in total), and collecting items to aid you in your journey.

Here's the official description, from the publisher:

The surface has been claimed by an Impact Winter but beneath the ice and earth, mankind hibernates. As a young apprentice mechanic, you wake up in the dark. The Power Plant is offline. The Water Treatment Plant seems to be too. The Cryo Colony is in danger!

What begins as a simple trip to fetch your mentor’s wrench sets off a winding journey through the caverns below to a vast Snowcean above to rescue friends, foes, and strangers alike. Along the way, you'll find and master eight unassuming tools, each opening new paths for exploration. Starting with just the Crank Lantern to light your first steps into the dark and the Wrench Sword to swing at what you find lurking in it, you'll be bounding, drilling, gliding, stomping, and dashing your way across the world of the Ratcheteer by the time you reach the end.

If you're interested, you can wishlist the game now on Steam.

Here's the trailer: