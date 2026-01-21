Sega Announces New Hard-Boiled Sonic Audio Drama, Featuring Team Chaotix & "Lots Of Saxophone"

Sonic the Hedgehog and Team Chaotix (Vector the Crocodile, Espio the Chameleon, and Charmy Bee) are about to star in a new hard-boiled audio drama, coming to podcast platforms on January 27th, 2026.

The drama The Chaotix Detective Agency was announced yesterday on social media and sees "the world of Sonic the Hedgehog thrust into a not-so-dark, not-so-stormy, hard-boiled detective story", according to the teaser video shared online.

The video promises "massive mystery", "investigative intrigue", "thrilling action", and "lots of saxophone" with the story apparently seeing Sonic and Team Chaotix embarking on their biggest case yet that will take them across the globe.

Not much information was given about the particulars of this story, other than it concerns the theft of a priceless relic from the Station Square museum, with Dr Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik being the prime suspect.

#SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/0FRXmRyVs1 The Chaotix Detective Agency is on the case! 🕵️‍♂️ Get ready for a brand-new audio adventure, Sonic the Hedgehog Presents: The Chaotix Casefiles, arriving on 1/27 wherever you listen to podcasts. #ChaotixCaseFiles January 20, 2026

The voice cast includes Roger Craig Smith as Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as Keith Silverstein (Vector the Crocodile), Matthew Mercer (Espio the Chameleon), and Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Charmy Bee).

Vector the Crocodile, Espio the Chameleon, and Charmy Bee are all characters who originally debuted in the 1995 Sega 32X title, Knuckles Chaotix, but have since become recurring characters across various pieces of Sonic media.

Perhaps, most notably, they appeared as one of the playable teams in the multiplatform title Sonic Heroes, as well as supporting characters in games like Shadow The Hedgehog and Sonic Forces.