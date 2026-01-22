Update [ ]: Since this story went live, we've received anonymous reports claiming this project is a homebrew venture and not a legitimate second prototype. We've approached frogbull55 for clarification and will update this story again when we hear back.

Original Story [ ]: Developed by the legendary Éric Chahi (Another World) and boasting CGI visuals which turned plenty of heads when it was first revealed, Heart of Darkness was hyped to high heaven prior to release, but ultimately took so long to finish that it was dropped by initial publisher Virgin and would launch on PS1 and PC to a somewhat muted reaction in 1998 – six years after its development began.

What isn't as widely reported is that, at one point, Heart of Darkness was intended to be a timed Sega console exclusive, with the other editions released after it came to Saturn.



What if I told you a mysterious guy 🕵️ contacted me and said a SECOND

➡️ @timeextension64 @playsegasaturn pic.twitter.com/xn4zOujtii Even if a prototype is known since years, sadly #HeartOfDarkness was never released on #Saturn What if I told you a mysterious guy 🕵️ contacted me and said a SECOND #Prototype exists and we have FOOTAGE of it?! 🤯➡️ https://t.co/WkXWLPLdhi #Sega January 19, 2026

The game's prolonged development period meant that it missed its proposed 1996 Saturn release, and, by the time it was ready, the console's fortunes had become so dire that the exclusivity deal was scrapped – along with the Saturn version of the game.

The existence of a Saturn prototype has been known for some time, but we're now hearing that a second, previously unknown Saturn prototype exists.

Chahi has more recently called the game one of his most challenging projects – so much so that he would retreat from the video game arena until 2011's From Dust.