After several delays, Analogue's FPGA N64, the Analogue 3D, looks as if it is finally getting ready to launch, with the video game company announcing it will start shipping pre-orders of the console on November 18th (thanks, Wario64!).

That should mean, if you happened to place an order for the console anytime between now and when it originally went on sale in October 2024, you hopefully shouldn't have too long to wait now before it is finally in your hands.

Looking back at the road to Analogue 3D's release, it's clearly been anything but smooth. Having initially generated a ton of enthusiasm back when it was originally revealed in 2024 (due to the announcement of attractive features such as 100% compatibility with the N64 cartridge library (both PAL & NTSC) and the ability to output visuals at 4K), it has failed to hit many of the release windows that the company set out for it, while Analogue has been seemingly reluctant to share footage of the device in action, beyond the briefest of teases.

Because of this, there is a lot of healthy scepticism in the retro community about whether the console will actually perform as well as anticipated, and if it will actually live up to the hype that it has generated over the last year — something we'll no doubt get answers to over the coming weeks as more people put it through its paces.

The console, in case you're unaware, is priced at $249.99 and is available in two different colours — black and white — both of which are currently sold out. That means, if you haven't already placed an order, you'll likely have to wait a little bit longer before you can secure your own console.

Have you ordered the Analogue 3D? How are you feeling about this latest shipping announcement?