MuddyVision, the developer behind homebrew games like E.X.O., Keystone Koppers, and A.R.T.I., has just released a physical version of their latest Atari 7800 title, the multi-award-winning puzzle game Bernie & the Tower of Doom, over on the AtariAge website.

Originally launched on the Atari VCS back in April of this year, the homebrew game follows the adventure of a slug-like creature named Bernie, who is called into action by a forgetful wizard to stop the evil plans of a figure named Cedric, who is intent on taking over all of Eldoria.

To put a halt to Cedric's evil schemes, players will need to guide Bernie through a bunch of towers, accessible via an overworld, with the goal, once inside, being to collect all of the stars spread across each floor, without getting killed.

At the seventh Annual Atari homebrew awards that took place earlier this year, the game impressively ended up taking home the award for Best Original Atari 7800 Homebrew, adding to its earlier win from a few years back for the Best Original Atari 7800 WIP Project.

The physical version of the game for Atari 7800 costs $60 and comes on a cart, with a full color, 16-page manual, 10" x 14" poster, and professionally printed box. The cover is the work of AtariBoy2600, who previously did the main artwork for Plaion's Atari 7800 port of Tiger-Heli.

You can order your copy of Bernie & the Tower of Doom here.