It's still unknown if Netflix's excellent Castlevania: Nocturne will receive another season, but that hasn't stopped Dark Horse from announcing a new art book that celebrates the first two series of the animated epic.

Running at 208 pages, Castlevania: Nocturne - The Art of the Animated Series is described as "a full-colour hardcover art book containing hundreds of pieces of never-before-seen concept artwork, production design, and stunning storyboards featuring characters, environments, monsters, and more."

Roughly based on 1993's Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, the series stars Richter Belmont, Maria Renard and Alucard, and is set during the events of the French Revolution.

Castlevania: Nocturne - The Art of the Animated Series is scheduled to release on March 3, 2026, and will retail for $55.

