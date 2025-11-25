We've covered I Heart Pizza's forthcoming Genesis / Mega Drive fighting game Go For It! previously, and hoped it was close to launch – but it seems that it needs a little longer in the oven (apologies for the pun).

The team behind the game has announced that it's being "remade in a different engine from the ground up" – but, in a unique twist, adds that the intention is to release both versions.

Go For It! is being made in both NextBasic and SGDK. "We're of the opinion that great games are capable with any of these engines," adds I Heart Pizza's John Springer, who is so confident that it says it will "gladly put up our builds against any fighting game ever released for the MD, homebrew, or otherwise."





- 100% worth the wait. Stay tuned! Our new Sega Genesis / Mega Drive game GO FOR IT!:- Is being remade in a different engine from the ground up. We'll probably release both versions.- Has unique, diverse characters rich with personality & accessible gameplay with depth.- 100% worth the wait. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/FYnDhfkqiK November 19, 2025

We spoke to Springer about the game a while back, a cancer survivor with a dream of selling pizzas and creating video games. "I wanted to create a fighting game for people who suck at fighting games," he told us.

"Because with all of our Mega Drive homebrew, who is my audience? Yes, it’s retro gamers and the retro gaming community. I’m part of that and I love that scene and I’m passionate about that for sure. But we have a pizza place and when people walk in off the street, they may have never touched a Mega Drive in their life. And so, we want to make an inclusive game where folks can pick it up and have fun right away: without any experience or knowledge of the console, fighting games, or anything. So, to be candid with you, I was inspired by games like Smash and the simplicity of their design."