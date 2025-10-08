Romhack.ing has just added the English translation for the PC-98 fighting game Variable Geo to its database, which was completed back in February of this year.

Developed by Giga and released in 1993, Variable Geo (also known as V.G.) is famous for its NSFW nature, which includes watersports, blood, bondage/BDSM and sexual humiliation; later releases on home consoles wisely dialled back this content, and a second patch is included here that removes the adult content so you can focus on the gameplay.

What makes this particular translation interesting isn't so much the quality of the work (which, we should mention, has been done partly via machine translation), but the readme file that comes with it.

Right at the end, a note to one of the translator's siblings is included:

"Danielle (Harry's sister)- F**K YOU, DANIELLE! YOU STILL OWE ME $50,000 FOR SELLING MY ENTIRE VIDEO GAME AND POKEMON CARD COLLECTION NEARLY 8 YEARS AGO. AND YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO TELL ME THAT YOU LOST THE STORAGE UNIT, KNOWING FULL F**KING WELL [YOU] TOOK EVERYTHING AND SOLD ALL OF IT TO SUPPORT YOUR HABIT! WELL GUESS F**KING WHAT! YOUR BS IS BEING CALLED OUT IN A README FILE OF A TRANSLATION OF AN OBSCURE EROGE ON AN OBSCURE PC FROM JAPAN!"

Variable Geo's characters were created by animator, illustrator and character designer Takahiro Kimura, who sadly passed away in 2023. The readme also pays tribute to his legacy.

The series would come to a wide range of formats, including Super Famicom, PS1 and Saturn. 1999's V.G. Max is the final game in the fighting game portion of the series, but multiple visual novels have also been made for Windows computers, with 2003's V.G. NEO being the last one.

You can watch some footage of Variable Geo (minus the naughty bits and untranslated) below.