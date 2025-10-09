As you may (or may not) be aware, Time Extension parent company Hookshot Media is based in the English East Midlands, close to the histroric city of Leicester – famous for The Elephant Man, Daniel Lambert, Showaddywaddy, Kasabian, 5000-to-1 Premier League winners Leicester City and – last but not least – the superb Leicester Vintage & Old Toy Shop, which we've previously highlighted as part of our Retail Therapy series.

The proprietor of the shop, Joseph Hand, has announced that a second store will soon be opening in the city, focusing on Japan-made goods and items – and that includes video games.

"We're thrilled to announce that Henshin will be opening on Saturday, 18th October," says a statement on Facebook. "We'll be rolling out at 9am, offering free goodie bags to some of our first customers. We'll be in all day, providing customers with plenty of robots, prize figurines, blind boxes, more plushes than you've ever seen, boutique blu-rays, vinyl, Japanese video games, wrestling merchandise and Ichiban Kuji!"

Henshin will be based in what was formerly the Leicester Military Basement clothing store, which is below ground level at 5 Silver Street (and almost directly opposite Super Game Shack, another one of our Retail Therapy subjects).