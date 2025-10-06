Panic's Playdate handheld continues to gain momentum with its latest OS update, which introduces a feature that has been on many people's wish lists for a while.

Playdate OS 3.0 finally adds folders to the device, which organises your games into "logical, easy-to-manage groups."

What's even better is that the OS actually does all of the hard work for you; games are automatically sorted into their respective folders when downloaded, with categories such as season, Catalog, recently played and sideloaded. You can, naturally, make your own custom folders, too.

There's also the new Game Library app, which is intended to be "your one-stop-shop for downloading, organizing, and managing your games," according to Panic.

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

"Create new folders, and choose the games that belong in them. Manage your Playdate’s storage space. Download your latest Catalog purchases or sideloaded games. Even launch games right from inside the Game Library app," adds the company.

The third and final headline feature of OS 3.0 is an under-the-hood change that grants support for storing "hundreds of games" on your Playdate system.

"We never dreamt developers would create so many great Playdate games," says Panic, noting that over 1,300 titles have been created for the crank-based device.

"And we sure never thought anyone would have more than a few dozen games on their Playdates. As it turns out, a lot of Playdate owners have 50, 100, or more games. So we started from scratch, re-architecting Playdate OS 3.0 to handle even the largest game libraries without difficulty."