Update [ ]:

Ratalaika Games & Shinyuden's reissue of the GBA "hidden gem" Scurge: Hive will launch this week, on Friday, October 10th, across Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Originally announced back in May of this year, the game is an emulation-based reissue of Orbital Media's sci-fi action adventure game about a female bounty hunter who becomes infected with a parasitic virus, upon visiting a scientific laboratory on a remote planet on a top-secret salvage mission.

Much like Ratalaika Games & Shinyuden's other rereleases of classic games, this one will also feature a bunch of quality-of-life improvements to help people get through it, including the addition of save states, rewind options, and "cheats".

A new trailer has been released to coincide with this announcement, which you can view below:

Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Original Story: Orbital Media's sci-fi action-adventure game Scurge: Hive is getting a rerelease on consoles & PC later this year, Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden have announced.

First released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS in 2006, the isometric adventure game saw players inhabit the role of Jenosa Arma, a female bounty hunter who is contracted by the military to embark on a top-secret salvage mission to a scientific laboratory on a distant planet. It is here that she encounters the titular "Scurge" — a parasitic virus that has transformed the planet's inhabitants into deadly organisms intent on furthering its spread.

Instantly infected, but armed with a suit capable of resisting the virus, Arma must carry out her mission, using her various weapons and abilities to survive the onslaught of biological terrors, while also managing her worsening condition.

It received somewhat mixed reviews back when it was originally published, with the major criticisms being directed at its isometric perspective, which was called "dated" and "impossible to navigate", and which was said to make it "much fiddlier " to aim and shoot. Nevertheless, the game has won some fans online, who have called it a "must play" and "a hidden gem".

According to the social media post published yesterday, the game will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025, and already has a Steam page available for you to wishlist.

Here are some of the features you can expect:

Six different levels with boss fights

Boss Rush

Isometric platforming, combat and puzzles

Epic science-fiction narrative

Upgrade your arsenal

“Infection meter” mechanic

Save States, cheats & rewind functionality

Are you excited to see the game getting a second chance in the spotlight? Let us know in the comments!