Subscribe to Time Extension on YouTube3.1k

Revolution Software is working on a "faithful reimagining" of its 1997 adventure game sequel to Broken Sword, Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror, it announced today.

This new reimagining, which is called Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror ReForged, was briefly teased as a possibility back in December 2024, in a Christmas recap video starring the Revolution co-founder Charles Cecil, but has now officially been revealed to be in development by the studio.

It follows Revolution's reimagining of Broken Sword, Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars ReForged, from last year, which is a title that our friends over at Push Square awarded a 9/10, calling its graphics at the time "a massive leap" over the original while describing it as "about as good as it gets" for a remaster.

Broken Sword - The Smoking Mirror ReForged is expected to launch early next year (2026) for PC (Windows, Mac, Linux) and modern consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox One / Series X|S, Nintendo Switch), and will offer upgraded 4K visuals and remastered audio, while revisiting the adventure of the intrepid explorer George Stobbart and the journalist Nico Collard as they try to unravel a conspiracy involving drug cartels and ancient mayan prophecies that could destroy the world.

Charles Cecil, the co-founder and CEO of Revolution Software had this to say about the game in the press release that accompanied the game's announcement, “The Smoking Mirror has always been one of our most loved games, and with Reforged we were able to enhance it in ways that respect the original while making it shine for modern audiences.

"Just as with the first game, we can't wait for players old and new to experience it again”.

In addition to the digital release, a collector's edition is also potentially on the cards, with Revolution planning to launch a Kickstarter for the physical edition "soon".

A Steam page is also now live, allowing you to wishlist the game ahead of its release.